PODCAST: ‘The Moj’ podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the host of the NFL on FOX Pre-Game Show, Curt Menefee.

Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton stops by for a chat and talked about the quarterback position in the NFL.

‘When you start to look at all the young quarterbacks and you start to check off who’s the best, Patrick Mahomes arrives at the top, and then you start to compare him to the best that are playing, period. You look at Tom Brady, you look at Aaron Rodgers, and you go over the last three or four years, he’s been equal to those guys’.

Former NFL Executives Thomas Dimitrov and Eric Eager talk about a new analytics company called SumerSports, and former ESPN Host Trey Wingo talks how the world of sports betting has changed so dramatically.

In the second hour, The Moj chats with former Calgary Stampeder and current Denver Bronco Alex Singleton.

Kenny Mayne, formerly of ESPN, Davis Sanchez of TSN and Lisa Kearney, formerly a KING 5 Seattle Sports Anchor, all stop by for Super Bowl chat.

‘The Moj’ will podcast each day this week, prior to Super Bowl 57, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

