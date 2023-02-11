Bob Marjanovich podcasting from Phoenix, the site of Super Bowl 57. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Shaun Alexander and Steve Mariucci

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers a ‘Best of’ interviews held during Super Bowl 57 week in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the first hour, Bob chats with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, FOX’s Curt Menefee, Shaun Alexander, Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira and former Hamilton Tiger Cat, Steve Mariucci from the NFL Network.

In the second hour Chris Sims of NBC and Pro Football Talk, Marjanovich chats with AJ Hawk, former NFL linebacker and Pat McAfee.

Also stopping by is Mitch Berger, Super Bowl Champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day four

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day three

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

