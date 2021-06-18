John Furlong told the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 20, 2020 that he thinks the city could and should bid for the 2030 Winter Games. (CP photo)

PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · John Furlong – 2030 Olympic Winter Games – 6:16:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with John Furlong (the sports administrator who oversaw the 2010 Winter Olympic Games and the president and CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee) about the efforts to have the province again serve as host for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

