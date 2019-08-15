PHOTOS: Witset Sports Day

Various teams play softball at the 96th annual Sports Day in Witset. (Trevor Hewitt photos)

(Trevor Hewitt photos)


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Arm wrestler overcomes injury to win national bronze

Just Posted

Telkwa angler praises DFO salmon closure

Don Lambie says further actions are required including a seal cull and managing beaver dams

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Smithers Pride Society now accepting new memberships

As of June 21, the society was officially incorporated as a non-profit within the Province.

Telkwa diver takes plunge in Korea

Virginia Hoover is headed to South Korea to participate in the ISF 2019 World Masters Championships

Geologist pulled from fall into mountainside gulch near Iskut

Joint exercise between Terrace, Smithers SAR employs longline rescue

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Most Read