Drivers participate in the annual demolition derby in Telkwa. (Marisca Bakker photos) Drivers smash their cars during the 107th annual demolition derby. For more photos from the event head to A9. Marisca Bakker photo A player hits the ball in the slo-pitch tournament. (Marisca Bakker photo) A child cools off with an icy treat between heats. (Marisca Bakker)

By Marisca Bakker

Annual demolition derby, slo-pitch tournament and famous beef on a bun