PHOTOS: BC Lions pay tribute to killed Pitt Meadows child

The BC Lions paid tribute to 12-year-old Pitt Meadows football player Chace Nicol at the Oct. 20 game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)The BC Lions paid tribute to 12-year-old Pitt Meadows football player Chace Nicol at the Oct. 20 game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
A memorial has been established at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street for 12-year-old Chace Nicol, who was killed while cycling to school on Oct. 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News)A memorial has been established at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street for 12-year-old Chace Nicol, who was killed while cycling to school on Oct. 18. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Before the opening kickoff at the last regular season game for the BC Lions yesterday, the crowd of more than 22,000 people fell silent to pay tribute to 12-year-old resident Chace Nicol.

The Pitt Meadows student was fatally struck by a truck while cycling to school on the morning of Oct. 18, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

As an avid football fan and member of the Meadows Ridge Knights junior bantam team, Nicol was given a moment of silence by the BC Lions as his photo was displayed on the jumbotron at the Oct. 20 game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Locals wanting to mourn the loss of Nicol have been doing so by visiting the growing memorial set up at the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street, where the tragic incident occurred.

