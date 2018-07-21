PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Saturday marked the second full day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games as thousands of athletes from eight areas of the province compete across 18 sports.

Black Press Media continues to provide extensive coverage of the Games across all of our websites and social media platforms, with assistance from the BC Games Society and their volunteers.

Here is a sampling of images from Day 2:

READ MORE: BC GAMES – Photo gallery Day 1

READ MORE: BC Games – Highlights from the Opening Ceremony

READ MORE: BC Games – What to know for Day 1 of competition

 

Previous story
Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

Just Posted

22nd year of smoke and noise

Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.

BV medals at BCs

Two Smithers Secondary School 2018 graduates medaled at the B.C. Athletis Championship in Coquitlam.

One wheeled skateboard ready for camps

Next Smithers skateboard camp is Aug. 7-9.

Lake Babine Nation councillor resigns before being sworn in

Paul Joseph steps down before being sworn in

Kevin Kriese becomes chair of the Forest Practices Board

Smithers’ Kriese’s three-year appointment beings August 7.

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Okanagan wildfires have potential to become firestorms, says UBC expert

David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests

VIDEO: B.C. rancher demands change on how gov’t handles emergencies after 2017 wildfires

Essential service designation, tax deferrals should be on the table for ranchers

Most Read