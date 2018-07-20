Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Friday marked the first day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games as thousands of athletes from eight areas of the province compete in 18 sports.

Black Press Media continues to provide extensive coverage of the Games across all of our websites and social media platforms, with assistance from the BC Games Society and their volunteers.

Here is a sampling of images from Day 1:

READ MORE: BC Games – Highlights from the Opening Ceremony

READ MORE: BC Games – What to know for Day 1 of competition

 

