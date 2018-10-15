Peewee, bantam and midgets take over Smithers arenas

The Jim Bolster Hockey Tournament was an excellent contest in all three divisions.

The Jim Bolster Hockey Tournament was an excellent contest in all three divisions. All concerned were happy and pleased with the organization of the tournament.

There were three divisions and the teams that took home gold were as follows:

Peewee- Terrace

Bantam- Terrace

Midget- Kitimat

It was an honour to get to know a little bit about Jim Bolster himself and his passion for the game of minor hockey.

Jerry Watson came by on playoff day to honour his best friend and present the gold medal trophies to the winning teams.

Tournament coordinator Danielle Nixon wanted to give a big thank-you to Thomas Camus who photographed the tournament.

“His work is absolutely beautiful and his time was well appreciated. Parents can upload the photos for free through our website, and teams have been emailed links. It is also on our Facebook page,” she said.

Nixon also wanted to thank LV Paving, PIR, Rugged Edge and Safeway for their support.

McDonald’s was noted for bringing coffee for the parents to help keep them warm and the officials who did such a great job.

Pictures from the tournament can be downloaded from:

camusphotography.ca/Hockey/Smithers-2018-tournament-Playoffs/

camusphotography.ca/Hockey/Smithers-2018-Tournament-Friday/

–Submitted story