Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Pavelski’s 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2

Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks topped the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Pavelski snapped a tie 13:06 into the third period. Meier and Couture assisted on his team-leading 31st goal.

The Sharks won for the seventh time in eight games to remain in a tie with Calgary for the Pacific Division lead. The Flames won 5-4 at Pittsburgh.

Martin Jones stopped 31 shots as San Jose extended its point streak against Vancouver to 13 games (12-0-1) with its eighth straight home win against the Canucks. Vancouver hasn’t won at San Jose since March 31, 2016.

Antoine Roussel and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

The Canucks trailed 2-1 before Boeser scored 4:31 into the third. It was Boeser’s 21st goal of the season and his 100th career point.

The Sharks had gone in front on Couture’s 21st goal 11:08 into the second.

The Canucks are 2-5-1 over their last eight games after going 4-1-1 over their previous six. Vancouver remains one point behind idle Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

The Sharks jumped in front on Meier’s 21st goal at 3:45 of the first period on a power play. The Canucks tied it less than a minute later on Roussel’s seventh goal.

Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for Vancouver.

Sharks All-Star defenceman Erik Karlsson had an assist on Meier’s goal in his first game back after missing nine games with a groin injury. Karlsson has at least one assist in 17 of his last 19 appearances.

NOTES: Vancouver acquired F Ryan Spooner in a trade with Edmonton for F Sam Gagner. … C Elias Petterson had an assist on Boeser’s goal. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his last 11 games. … C Dylan Gambrell was back in the lineup after being scratched last two games. … Canucks F Jake Virtanen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. … Canucks F Loui Eriksson played in his 900th game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Arizona on Thursday.

Sharks: Host Boston on Monday.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Most Read