Patrick Williston wins inaugural Rocks to Hops race

The Smithers Mountain Bike Association began a new event for the Bulkley Valley with a Rocks to Hops race Aug. 17.
This event involved a 2km paddle (canoe, kayak, paddle board etc.) around Seymour Lake, a 3km run and 3.5km bike ride on The Bluff. It included both individual and team participants.
Final standings:
Men
1. Patrick Williston – 1:07:38
2. Michael Jordan – 1:08:09
3. Peter Krause – 1:08:18
Women
1. Nellie Dow – 1:12:48
2. Joanne Devlin-Morrison – 1:18:48
trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter