Patrick Williston wins inaugural Rocks to Hops race

The Smithers Mountain Bike Association began a new event for the Bulkley Valley with a Rocks to Hops race Aug. 17.

This event involved a 2km paddle (canoe, kayak, paddle board etc.) around Seymour Lake, a 3km run and 3.5km bike ride on The Bluff. It included both individual and team participants.

Final standings:

Men

1. Patrick Williston – 1:07:38

2. Michael Jordan – 1:08:09

3. Peter Krause – 1:08:18

Women

1. Nellie Dow – 1:12:48

2. Joanne Devlin-Morrison – 1:18:48



No wheels? No problem: After getting flats on both his tires, Todd James wheeled his bike across the finish line. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

