Passing the ball

By Tom Best

An introduction to rugby

Among the many skills taught by coach Sean Levenson were passing and running with the ball. Tom Best photo

The perfect weather and the enthusiasm of coach Sean Levenson made the introduction to rugby sessions a great success. Basic skills of the sport were practiced by the 15 girls in attendance. Tom Best photo

Passing and running in basic group plays were introduced by rugby coach Sean Levenson to this group of girls who will be moving to high school next fall. Tom Best photo