Passing the ball

An introduction to rugby

By Tom Best

An introduction to rugby

 

Among the many skills taught by coach Sean Levenson were passing and running with the ball. Tom Best photo

The perfect weather and the enthusiasm of coach Sean Levenson made the introduction to rugby sessions a great success. Basic skills of the sport were practiced by the 15 girls in attendance. Tom Best photo

Passing and running in basic group plays were introduced by rugby coach Sean Levenson to this group of girls who will be moving to high school next fall. Tom Best photo

The rugby introduction was a great success with some basic skills and plays in the sport very few had experienced previously. Some pure speed was demonstrated as the young athletes outran their instructors who were after the flags they carried. Tom Best photo

