Pair of wins for Prince Rupert on opening day of Atom House Tournament

It was a hot start for the home sides on Friday night, as both Prince Rupert teams opened up the Atoms House minor hockey tournament with a pair of wins. Three games featured on opening night of the tournament, which in addition to the pair of Prince Rupert teams has three sides from Terrace, two from Kitimat and one from Smithers.

Prince Rupert Green (Blackfish) 4 vs. Terrace Yellow 2

One of the host city’s two sides opened up the tournament’s action in the first of two Prince Rupert versus Terrace matchups of the evening. The home side got off to a hot start as Braiden Browne opened the scoring just before the five minute mark. Soon after it was Hudson Veldman doubling the lead for the Blackfish, with Owen Bowler making it 3-0 before the first period was out.

Prince Rupert Green won the opening game of the tournament with a 4-2 victory over Terrace Yellow. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Terrace tightened up their defense following the intermission, and grabbed a goal back in the second courtesy of Valen Collins. Parker Danroth brought the Rupert lead back to three early in the third though, and despite a final goal by Terrace’s Jaron Monsen the hosts had done more than enough to secure the win.

Prince Rupert’ Jonah Stacey received the Heart and Hustle award following the game, while Zayden Schmidt was named MVP for his efforts in net. “It was good to see the kids put into play what we practiced all season,” Jamie Lowe, head coach of the Blackfish, said. “We kept it simple, owning the blue lines, pursuing the puck, supporting each other, talking, I thought we did that well today.”

Jonah Stacey and Zayden Schmidt were the Heart and Hustle and MVP award winners for the game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Red (Re/Max) 4 vs. Terrace Orange 0

Rupert was in full control of this game from start to finish, controlling possession of the puck and opening up a 2-0 goal lead after the first thanks to goals from Noah Movold and Luca Pirillo. Fisher Witzke and Jacob Daniele added goals for Prince Rupert in the second, and it would be all the home side needed as they slowed the game down and closed out the third for a shutout victory.

Terrace’s Kolby Day handles the puck up the boards against Prince Rupert Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View))

Fans got into the on-ice action, and the cantina’s food, during play on opening night of the tournament. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Cody Culp tended goal for Terrace Orange in their opener. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Talin Harris with the Terrace Orange. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Wade Burton backstopped Prince Rupert Red to a shutout, and MVP of the game honours. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Jacob Daniele was the Heart and Hustle recipient, and was joined in receiving a ribbon by Wade Burton, who earned MVP honours for his shutout. “I asked them to play their positioning and they played really well,” Craig Movold, head coach of Prince Rupert Red, said after the game.

“I asked them to work on their breakout, and they worked on that. They reduced the shots on net. Our goalie got a shutout, you can’t get much better,” Movold said.

Prince Rupert’s Charlie Brown rifles off a shot, with Terrace’s Kolby Day in pursuit. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Terrace’s Kaiden Angus. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A victorious Prince Rupert Red side had a strong start to the tournament. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Jacob Daniele and Wade Burton won Heart and Hustle and MVP ribbons for their play. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kitimat Orange 7 vs. Terrace Red 3

The final game of the evening was the only one to feature two out-of-town teams. The first 15 minutes belonged to Terrace’s Foster Armstrong, as he had his way with the opposition en route to a first period hat trick, and a 3-0 lead for his side.

Ethan Boudreau added a third period tally for Kitimat to help put things away in their opener. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Terrace’s Foster Armstrong came out flying, recording a first period hat trick. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The game took a big swing out of the break though, with Kitimat responding to the slow start with a blistering five goal middle frame. Miles Besler got things started just after two minutes had passed, and Bryce Livingston brought the game within one with 9:40 to go in the period. Just under 90 seconds later the game was all tied up off a tally from Lakin Mailloux, and finally with 4:26 left the game completed its 180 degree turn as Joshua Gray put Kitimat up 4-3. Livingston added another goal before the period was out, assisted by Mailloux.

Maxime Bonneau chipped into the Kitimat comeback as they won their opener against Terrace Red. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)/td>

Ethan Fairbrother locked things down in net, not allowing a single goal after the first period to help his team get the win. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kitimat would ice things away in the third off strikes from Maxim Bonneau and Ethan Boudreau, capping a furious run of seven unanswered goals to roll to victory. “We just told them to make sure they keep their feet moving and keep working hard. Good things come to people who work hard,” Doug Livingston, assistant coach for Kitimat Orange, said regarding what was said to help spark the turnaround.

“We have a few kids who are pretty new to the full ice 5 on 5, so we’re looking to make sure they understand how to transition nice and smoothly. So far it’s going pretty good for us,” Livingston said.

Kitimat roared back with seven unanswered goals to take their opening game. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The action continues on Saturday as all teams are in action to complete the group stage.

Saturday Schedule

7:00 a.m. — Kitimat vs. Smithers

8:15 a.m. — Prince Rupert Green vs. Terrace Red

9:30 a.m. — Prince Rupert Red vs. Kitimat Purple

10:45 a.m. — Terrace Yellow vs. Kitimat Orange

12 p.m. — Terrace Orange vs. Smithers

1:15 p.m. — Prince Rupert Green vs. Kitimat Orange

2:30 p.m. — Prince Rupert Red vs. Smithers

3:45 p.m. — Terrace Yellow vs. Terrace Red

5:00 p.m. — Terrace Orange vs. Kitimat Purple

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter