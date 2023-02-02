Otters swim to the top

Like most sports programs in the Bulkley Valley, the Otters Swim Club was affected by COVID but it looks like they are back in form as their results at the latest regional competition shows.

Only eight local swimmers were in attendance at the Terrace Regional Swim Meet last weekend but they showed their strength with four out of eight garnering first place finishes.

In addition, Sawyer Preston, 9, was named the top 10 and under boy as he notched four first places and a pair of seconds. In addition to the 25 and 50 metre breaststroke races, Preston was fastest in the 100 free and 25 butterfly. He added second place finishes in the 50 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.

Nine-year-old Piper Campbell was fastest in the 400 freestyle and the 100 individual medley. She was second in the 200 free to go with a third in the 50 freestyle.

Sadie Durnin, 11, took top honours in the 100 individual medley and added third places in the 200 breaststroke and the 100 freestyle.

Hazelton 13-year-old Greyson Sweder showed the results of his hard work as he took the 100 individual medley to go with a second in the 50 butterfly and a third in the 50 freestyle.

Addison MacNeil, 11, showed her diversity as she raced to second in the 100 individual medley while nine-year-old Evie Stam stroked to runner-up in the 25 butterfly.

Also in attendance at the meet were Makenna MacNeil, 9. and Kennedy Bakker, 7. They were important swimmers on the sixth place 4x 50 freestyle and medley relay races.

Head Coach Tom Best said he was very pleased with the results since they occurred over a wide variety of distances and different strokes.

“I’m especially pleased with the results in the medley races since they need all four basic strokes and the swimmers have to pay attention too their pacing and turns,” he said.

Like many sports clubs in the area, the swim club is in a rebuilding stage and welcomes new members of all ages.

-Submitted article