Jordan Young demonstrates the use of the Onewheel skateboard. It has a battery that will run up to 18 miles. It has a headlight and brake lights. Tom Best photo

One wheeled skateboard ready for camps

Next Smithers skateboard camp is Aug. 7-9.

The skateboard has become a staple of youth and not so youth. It seems to come in a bigger variety of sizes and the skills that are tried and accomplished seem to test the imagination with greater and greater range.

Now there is a skateboard with one wheel. Appropriately named the Onewheel, it is powered and can be recharged in an hour-and-a-half.

According to Jordan Young of the Local Supply store, the Onewheel is “ super easy to ride” and has an 18 mile range.

“You could go to Telkwa and back,” he said.

As with any skateboard, he said that a helmet is recommended, but there are a few safety features built in. For example, if you go too fast it will actually push itself back to get you to slow down. It has brake lights and headlights built in

“It is a little self-balancing but you do need some balancing ability,” he said.

The Onewheel has been available for about a month and according to Young, “lots of people have tried it.”

While it may look like a bit of a challenge, “I think I’m the only one who has crashed,” he said.

The demonstration model is the Onewheel XR.

“This one can pair to your phone and has a few different modes on it. It can track where you are going and how fast you are going,” he said.

“I’d encourage people to come down to Local Supply to try it out,” he added.

Young said that it would probably be available to try at the upcoming skateboard camps.

The first camp is this week, July 17-19, and is basically for six-12 years old, and another one will run Aug. 7-9. Proceeds from the camps will go towards the Boarding for Brant skateboard park expansion.

sports@interior-news.com

 

The Onewheel is available to try at the Local Supply store. Tom Best photo

