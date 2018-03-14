Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

Trying out cross-country skiing at ‘Ksan in Hazelton with tips from Olympic gold and silver medallist Beckie Scott.
On International Day for the Elimination of Racism, an interactive game explores tough situations.
VIDEO: Take a tour of the renovations at the Bulkley Valley CDC in Smithers.
No word yet if government will assist with cost climb with MSP replacement
A full team of Grade 12s ready to improve on great effort from Smithers basketball team.
Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity
Prosecutors say only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty
Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel
Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa
The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money
Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank
Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday
Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.