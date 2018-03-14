Gold and silver-medal-winning Olympian Beckie Scott with Kitsumkalum ‘Na Aksa Gyilak’yoo School Grade 4 students Renada, Miah and Mercedes (Inset) at ‘Ksan in Hazelton. Scott is CEO of Spirit North, which has the goal of introducing Indigenous and Métis youth across Western Canada to cross-country skiing for the transformative power of sport and play. Moricetown School also took part Friday. See more photos and video from the day at interior-news.com. (Chris Gareau photo)

Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

VIDEO: cross-country skiing in Hazelton with tips from Olympian Beckie Scott.

Trying out cross-country skiing at ‘Ksan in Hazelton with tips from Olympic gold and silver medallist Beckie Scott.

 

(Christine Bruce photo)

(Chris Gareau photo)

(Christine Bruce photo)

(Christine Bruce photo)

