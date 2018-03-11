Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the lone goal of the game, lifting the Arizona Coyotes to a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Sunday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Vancouver faced off against Arizona in their third of four meetings this season. Their season series concludes on April 5 in Vancouver.

Star rookie Clayton Keller and Derek Stepan had the assists for the Coyotes (21-35-11).

Darcy Kuemper picked up the goaltending victory, making 26 saves. Jacob Markstrom stood on his head, stopping 23 Arizona shots in taking the loss for the Canucks (25-34-9).

The first period was scoreless, as Arizona outshot Vancouver 6-4.

At 1:40 of the period, Coyotes forward Brendan Perlini missed the net on a breakaway against Markstrom.

It took a while for things to get going in the second period, until Christian Dvorak beat Markstrom but could not beat the post.

After what felt like forever with the Coyotes controlling the puck in the Canucks’ zone, Arizona scored on the power play at 15:07 in the middle frame.

Ekman-Larsson fired a slapshot through traffic and past a screened Markstrom to give Arizona the lead.

By the end of the second period, foward Bo Horvat led the way for the Canucks with five shots and they were outshot 20-14.

In the third period, Markstrom made an amazing right pad save on Jason Demers, who was exiting the penalty box.

The Canucks pushed hard late into the third but were unable to get the puck past Kuemper.

Vancouver plays Los Angeles Monday night (7:30 p.m.).

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has registered 13 goals since Jan. 7; he is tied for the 13th-most in the NHL since that time… Brendan Leipsic has five points in six games as a Canuck.

Arizona: Defenceman Kevin Connauton was a third-round pick of the Canucks in 2009… Dvorak has scored three of his 13 goals in the past five games… Ekman-Larsson has 10 points in his last 10 games.

