Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9. The team features riders from Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace and Kitimat. Matthew Allen photo

Northwest dragon boat team wins at Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9

The Northwest was represented well in the dragon boating world earlier this month.

Women from Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, Kitimat competed in the annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival on Sept. 8 and 9 as a part of the Northwest Wave Riders, a regional dragon boat team that has competed together since 2013.

The team brought home first place honours in the women’s Diamond-B division as well as placing in the top-10 overall out of 46 teams, and are hoping to continue building passion for the sport in their communities.

“It was a wonderful feeling,” said Rupertite paddler Paddy Jones. “We really gelled together as a team, practiced hard and the competition was wonderful.”

Jones, along with Rupertite riders Janice MacPhee, Joan Patriquin and Joy Sundin, had already been dragon boating as a member of the Rainbow Warriors in Prince Rupert since 2003. But, like so many other riders from communities in the Northwest, their local club was too remote to consistently compete in regional regattas.

Despite the logistical challenges involved with bringing together a group from such a large area, Jones said she is proud of the fact that they dedicated enough to log the kilometres necessary to practice and be successful at competitions.

“We can boast that our boat extends 350 kilometres from bow to stem, as we come from Smithers, Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert,” said Jones.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Just Posted

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

Northwest dragon boat team wins at Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9

The River to be an interdisciplinary art project

Miriam Colvin received award from the BC Arts Council and is working on river performances.

Hazelton student earns Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship

Now at Thompson Rivers University, Janna Wale gets $1,500 scholarship.

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

No strike action yet for Northern B.C. forestry workers

Union heads into talks in southern Interior, with hopes they could inform northern agreement

New hospital approved for Fort St. James

Northern Health concept plan has been approved

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Most Read