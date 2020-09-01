Northern Men’s Open starts Friday

Smithers Golf and Country Club hosts biggest tournament of the year

This year, almost no event has escaped the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Northern Men’s Open may be no exception.

Normally the the Smithers Golf and Country Club’s biggest tournament of the year, the Northern will likely be slightly smaller this year.

As of Monday, 93 players had registered and registration had been extended to the end of the day today (Sept. 3).

Consequently, some details of the tournament, which starts with a practice round Friday, will not be finalized until registration closes.

This includes how many flights there will be. Last year 119 golfers contended in five flights, A Flight (0-6 handicap), B Flight (7-9), C Flight (10 – 14), D Flight (15 – 18) and E Flight (19-plus).

Some changes have been finalized, however.

“Instead of going off both tees this year, we are only going off one tee,” Pierce explained.

This will include both a morning and an afternoon draw each of the three days.

Also, due to provincial health regulations, only 50 people will be allowed into the clubhouse at one time and social distancing measures will be observed, he said.

Also, instead of the traditional buffet for the closing banquet, golfers will be given a gift certificate to order off the menu.

Pierce said there were other factors for the potentially low turnout beside the pandemic, but declined to name them.

Undoubtedly, though, one is the relentless rain, which has the course in extremely soggy shape.

The club is still looking for volunteers to act as scorers, monitors for the Par 3 closest to the pin competitions and ball spotters.

This year is the 64th annual edition of the tournament.

Last year, Otto Koldyk was overall champion (low gross) with a three-round total of 221 (five-over-par). Darren Grange from Houston won overall net honours with a 200 net score (16-under-par).

Competitors with the best gross and net scores from each flight also received prizes.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Just Posted

Smithers businessman will challenge for mayor’s chain

Joe Bramsleven announces his intent to run for mayor of Smithers in the upcoming byelection

Major electric vehicle charging network announced

Stations to cover central interior and the northwest

Smithers golfer snags fourth professional win

Kaleb Gorbahn won the Vancouver Open Sunday with a three-round total of 11-under-par

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

On the road again: New BV Taxi accepts first fare

Smithers’ resurrected cab service up and running with three vehicles as of Aug. 27

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Most Read