Northern Men’s Open crowns repeat champion from Terrace

The Northern Men’s Open championship is taking another trip west on Hwy 16 in 2021.

Scott Rigler of Terrace captured his second title in the annual Labour Day Weekend tournament Sept. 6 with a three-round total of 220.

“It feels unbelievable,” Rigler said. “It’s a long-standing tournament run by a great, great community and I’m just super happy right now.”

Rigler last one the Northern Open in 2018.

Going into Monday’s final round, defending champion Wouter Morkel was in striking distance of repeating trailing by only two strokes. But while Rigler faltered on the last day, ballooning from a first-round 74 and three-under-par 69 on Sunday to 77 Monday, Morkel also struggled to a 78.

“It was fun, we had a good group, the weather held up, the course was in great shape and it’s nice to see the guys come from Terrace and Vanderhoof,” he said. “It’s a privilege to play in the tournament, I just didn’t have my best stuff today.”

Morkel, who was a first-time Northern Open winner in 2020 was gracious in defeat.

“Repeat champion, Scott’s an awesome guy, played good golf today, played the best of all of us, so congrats to Scott.”

Also in the final group on Monday was last year’s runner up, Trevor Metcalf. Metcalf trailed by seven strokes, but carded the best final-round score in the group with a 74. It was too little too late.

In all, 108 men competed in the tournament resulting in five flights.

Morkel, by virtue of Rigler taking the overall title, was first low gross in the A Flight. Chris Morsund took the A Flight low net.

Low gross winners of the other flights were Don Olson in B Flight (236), Rob Godfrey in C Flight (249), Terry Kruger in D Flight (258) and Chuck Gander in E Flight (285).

The low net winners in B, C, D and E Flights were Phil Lickers, Greg Campbell, Amicar Guevara and Don McMillan.