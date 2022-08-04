Nordic Ski Club’s Morice Mountain Challenge Results

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club hosted its annual Morice Mountain Challenge running races Sunday, July 24.

There were three race options: 3km, 10km, and 25km. The event is advertised as being for the extreme runner, the adventurer, and the whole family.

TOP RESULTS

25 KM

1. Colin Ferrie, Kimberley, 2:00:15

2. Cam McNamara, Prince George, 2:13:38

3. Carly Madge from Prince George, time: 2:13:44, placed 3

Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results

4. Ian Harris, Smithers 2:13:44

5. Luke Robin 168 25 KM Smithers 2:15:44

7. Ben Barker, Telkwa, 2:21:23

8. Joanne Bozek, Telkwa, 2:40:15

10 KM

1. Ryan Hill, Smithers, 0:48:13

2. Mitchell Kuipers, Smithers, 0:53:38

3. Fynn Stasiuk, Smithers, 0:55:44

Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results

5. Andrew Brisbin, Smithers, 1:08:00

8. Cobey Oliemans, Smithers, 1:10:00

9. Mila Stasiuk, Smithers, 1:14:19

3 KM

1. Myles Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:16:05

2. Braeden Groot, Houston, 0:17:08

3. Andrew Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:17:21

Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results

4. Finn Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:17:37