Nordic Ski Club’s Morice Mountain Challenge Results

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club hosted its annual Morice Mountain Challenge running races Sunday, July 24.
There were three race options: 3km, 10km, and 25km. The event is advertised as being for the extreme runner, the adventurer, and the whole family.
TOP RESULTS
25 KM
1. Colin Ferrie, Kimberley, 2:00:15
2. Cam McNamara, Prince George, 2:13:38
3. Carly Madge from Prince George, time: 2:13:44, placed 3
Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results
4. Ian Harris, Smithers 2:13:44
5. Luke Robin 168 25 KM Smithers 2:15:44
7. Ben Barker, Telkwa, 2:21:23
8. Joanne Bozek, Telkwa, 2:40:15
10 KM
1. Ryan Hill, Smithers, 0:48:13
2. Mitchell Kuipers, Smithers, 0:53:38
3. Fynn Stasiuk, Smithers, 0:55:44
Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results
5. Andrew Brisbin, Smithers, 1:08:00
8. Cobey Oliemans, Smithers, 1:10:00
9. Mila Stasiuk, Smithers, 1:14:19
3 KM
1. Myles Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:16:05
2. Braeden Groot, Houston, 0:17:08
3. Andrew Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:17:21
Other Top 10 Smithers/Telkwa results
4. Finn Rosenberger, Smithers, 0:17:37