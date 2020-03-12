NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

The NHL said Thursday is was suspending the 2019-20 season amid COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the move comes as a result of a NBA player testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Given that our leagues share so many facilities and local rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point, it is no loner appropriate to try and continue to play games at this time,” he said.
There were 10 games on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including matchups in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.
If the NHL is eventually forced to go a step further and cancel the 2019-20 season and playoffs, it would mark the third time in its history the Stanley Cup hasn’t been awarded.
The Spanish flu forced the cancellation of the 1919 Cup final, while the entire 2004-05 campaign was lost to a lockout.
More to come.
