Minor hockey is unlikely to be rushed back into action, even if Vancouver is picked as a hub city for the NHL playoffs. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

The possible return of professional hockey to B.C. if Vancouver is approved as a hub city is unlikely to affect minor hockey in the province, according to association officials.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry endorsed a proposal to make Vancouver a playoff hub city for the NHL’s proposed return for playoff hockey in July, leading to questions if hockey at other levels will return sooner than expected.

BC Hockey officials, however, don’t expect that to happen.

“Totally two separate scenarios, but that would be a question for the Health Authority who are outlining both situations,” BC Hockey’s Keegan Goodrich said in an email to Black Press Media.

“I’m sure they have the measures in place should the NHL return to Vancouver (Create the bubble etc.) that aren’t possible to achieve in Amateur hockey. Comparison of a few hundred people in NHL games to 50,000+ people who play amateur hockey in B.C.”

BC Hockey is following guidelines outlined by viaSport and Hockey Canada, Goodrich noted.

ViaSport’s guidelines are set by the provincial health authority. Organized sports are expected to return as part of Phase Four of the provincial government’s Restart Plan, which is conditional upon either wide vaccination, community immunity or broad successful treatments.

Phase Two is currently being implemented.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Just Posted

VIDEO: More than 150 people gather for Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Smithers

Peaceful rally started at Bovill Square and protesters marched down Main Street

Smithers leads the North in Support Local BC gift card sales

The gift card promotion was started to help businesses with cash flow through COVID-19

Telkwa named site for power-boosting capacitor for Kitimat LNG power supply

BC Hydro releases plan to beef up power carrying capacity of line from Prince George to the coast

CGL completes first in-field pipeline welds for Kitimat section of project

‘I never thought I’d live to see this day:’ Skeena MLA praises start of pipeline welding in Kitimat

No charges to be laid against 22 pipeline protesters arrested on Wet’suwet’en territory

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read