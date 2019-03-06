Music Through the Ages on ice

The Smithers Figure Skating Club are getting ready to perform their annual Skating Carnival, Music Through the Ages, on Friday, March 8 at the Civic Center.

“We will have close to 70 skaters participate in the Carnival ranging from the little Pre-Canskate, three-years-olds, Canskaters and our senior level figure skaters in the Starskate Program. I’m really excited to be part of this production and allow our skaters to showcase their skating and artistic skills. We will start with the Big Band of the 1940s, move through the disco era of the 1970s and end with some catchy current pop hits,” states Carnival director Courtney Malkow.

“This show is a big part of fundraising for our club and also gives all of our skaters a chance to show our community the skills they have been working on all year. The amount of support and sponsorship we have received from the community is overwhelming and we are very grateful. We will also be drawing our Central Mountain Air raffle ticket winner at intermission. We encourage everyone to come out to watch our production and support our Club,” comments Club president Carrie Collingwood.

Tickets are being sold at Heartstrings, Wooden Mallard, and Mills Office Productivity and Books.

