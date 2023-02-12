Multiple blowouts during Day 1 play of the 2023 All Native tourney

Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith’s) Perry Terrell Jr. prepares to go up for a basket en route to a 19 point performance and a win against Metlakatla BC Spartans in the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo) Metlakatla’s Terrence Robinson puts up the ball through traffic in front the Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith) net during the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo) Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith)’s Shaquile Barton passes off to teammate Maverick Moore as Metlakatla (BC)’s Terrence Robinson defends during the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo) Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Edward Grant tries for a three-pointer during Senior play against Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Chris Stewart drives for the basket while Gitga’at’s (Hartley Bay) Austin Basso defends during Senior play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Gitga’at’s Jordan Bolton attempts to block Haisla’s (Kitamaat) James Nyce during Senior play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Gitga’at’s Mario Reece is double teamed by Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Dustin Knaus, left, and Jeremy Nyce during Senior play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Jeremy Nyce (top) blocks Gitga’at’s (Hartley Bay) Austin Basso during Senior play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Gitga’at’s (Hartley Bay) Austin Basso drives for the basket agains Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Brett Amos during Senior play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Lax Kw’alaam’s Lloyd Dudoward beats Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Ethan Amos on the fast break during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Nahlin Jack attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Lax Kw’alaam’s Kallen Tait drives to the key against Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Graylon Wilson during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Lax Kw’alaam’s Kallen Tait drives to the key against Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Graylon Wilson during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Lax Kw’alaam’s Caleb Tait (red) blocks out Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Graylon Wilson during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo) Haisla’s (Kitamaat) Cody Sounier splits the Lax Kw’alaams defence during Intermediate play on Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo)

Blowout was the theme of the first day of competition at the 2023 All Native Basketball tournament.

In four games, the winning teams combined for 353 points while the losing squads only managed to put up 179.

First up on the day was a matchup between the Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith) and the Metlakatla BC Spartans in the Senior Division.

At the ending buzzer of the opening draw this morning (Feb. 11), the Sons had more than doubled the Spartans 86 – 42.

Metlakatla briefly held a lead in the first quarter, but after 10 minutes the Sons were up by six and never looked back, steadily building the gap throughout.

David Stewart Jr. and Dan Stewart led the way for Gingolx with 22 and 21 points respectively. Double digits were also put up by Perry Terrell Jr. (19) and Claude Barton Jr. (11).

On the bright side for the Spartans in an otherwise dismal opening salvo was a solid 16 point performance by Jesse Novak.

The Intermediate Division was up next in the main gym at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre with a showdown between Gitxsan (Hazelton) and Gitxaala (Kitkatla) that ended in a 87 – 65 romp for the Gitxsan squad.

It was a solid team effort with every member but one getting on the scoreboard.

Leading scorers were Skyler Chisan for Gitxsan (21) and Chris Wilson for Gitxaala (16).

The next Senior Division action saw the Haisla (Kitamaat) Braves dominate Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) The Bay 75 – 36.

The Braves appeared to be in control from the start, but a late rally by The Bay in the waning minutes of the first half with Tristan Reece and Kirby Ridley hammering three-pointers seemingly at will. That brought Gitga’at within four points going into the break.

In the second half, the touch almost completely left The Bay, however, while Haisla continued to rack up the baskets and shutting down Gitga’at totally in the fourth quarter.

Haisla was up again in the final game of the day against Lax Kw’alaams Strike Force, but the Intermediate Braves would not have the same fortune as their senior counterparts.

The fast-breaking Strike Force dismantled Haisla rebounding and stealing the rock seemingly at will for a 105 – 36 victory.

Only Ethan Amos was able to break single digits for the Braves putting up 14 points in the losing effort.

On the winners’ bench, Lax Kw’alaams spread the wealth around with Rick Sampson (20), Caleb Tait (20) Dylan Caulder (16) and Lloyd Dudoward (15) in double digits and solid contributions from the rest of the squad.

There are 12 games on the slate for Day 2 of the tournament with all four divisions in action in both the main gym and the arena.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. this evening.

SCHEDULE: Day 2 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter