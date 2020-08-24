(Pixabay)

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

Local sports organizations in B.C. can now engage in competitive play, following an announcement from the province Monday (Aug. 24).

In a news release, the province said the BC Centre for Disease Control has reviewed and approved viaSport’s Return to Sport Guidelines for Phase 3. The new phase allows for “modified” games matches, league play and competitions within sport cohorts, and additional training opportunities.

According to viaSport’s guidelines, organizations are advised to “start conservatively and slowly introduce new activities within this phase.” Phase 3 allows for non-essential travel, but retains the 50 person gathering restrictions, the two metres distance when not in play, and cohorts for contact sports. Illness policies must be created and each person within the sports group must go through a COVID-19 self-assessment each time they come to play.

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact. Sports that can keep up two metres of distance between players are instructed to do so, while contact sports will be split up into cohorts.

According to viaSport, a cohort is “a group of participants who primarily interact with each other within the sport environment over an extended period of time.” Cohort sizes are different for each sport: up to 10 people for combative sports (i.e. boxing, judo, taekwondo), 50 people or four teams for sports with frequent or sustained contact (i.e. basketball, cheerleading, hockey), 100 people for sports such baseball, lawn bowling, volleyball, and up to 100 for sports that are either individual or play in groups of 10 or less, where there is no contact with people outside your team (i.e. tennis, badminton, skiing). However, max gathering size can still not exceed 50 people.

People within a cohort do not have to physically distance from each other, although viaSport still recommends minimizing contact where possible.

As teams and leagues return to competitive play, safety plans must be drawn up which minimize contact, outline outbreak protocol and emphasize extra sanitizing. Interprovincial play remains banned.

Although some spectators are allowed, viaSport is discouraging any that are outside immediate family, and spectators must fall into the 50 person limit.

For more information on the viaSport guidelines, visit: https://www.viasport.ca/sites/default/files/Phase3_ReturntoSportGuidelines_web_0.pdf.

READ MORE: B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series
Next story
Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

Just Posted

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

SD 54 to submit a back-to-school plan to the Ministry of Education

Will run buses, allow sports and extracurriculars with ample social distancing

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Underwater recovery operation underway for missing kayaker north of Prince George

Witnesses say an adult man disappeared after his kayak turned over on Davie Lake Saturday

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read