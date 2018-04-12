Mega X results

Organizers say event was a success

Racers make a jump at the Mega X snow cross competition on Hudson Bay Mtn. Saturday. Contributed photo

One hundred and twenty-seven competitors ranging in age from 6 to 50 years old competed in this year’s Mega X.

Particpants came from Smithers, Yukon, Prince George, Quesnel and Burns Lake. The event is a fundraiser for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

The results are below.

U10 – Female Ski

1 – Cassidy Collingwood

2 – Petra Peter

3 – Addison Macneil

4 – Fruzsina Peter

U10 – Male Ski

1 – Dylan Hikisch

2 – Sam Weinstein

3 – Milo Macdougall

4 – Malcom Hausot

U10 – Female Snowboard

1 – Paige Stokes

2 – Mattea Williams

3 – Mckinley Groves

4 – Piper Johns

U10 – Male Snowboard

1 – Hugo Pretorious

2 – Jackson Stokes

U11 – Female Ski

1 – Olivia Vengel

2 – Samantha Love

3 – Mary Fitzmaurice

4 – Sophie McCallum

U12 Female Ski

1 – Chloe Collingwood

2 – Adree Brulotte

3 – Boroka Peter

4 – Minifie Jordan

U12 – Male Ski

1 – Holden Doucette

2 – Connor Hausot

3 – Elliot Jarrett

4 – Liam Kobasiuk

U14 – Female Snowboard

1 – Kaitlyn Peterson

2 – Megan Fraser

3 – Poppy Sakals

4 – Peyton Belisle

U14 – Male Snowboard

1 – Luke Pali

2 – Tosh Krauskopf

3 – Toan Krauskopf

Previous story
BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles
Next story
Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Just Posted

Schnai Day photo slideshows

Dozens of photos of those who bravely tried crossing the cold water on ski and snowboards.

Smithers gets active transportation money

Upgrade to perimeter trail, tourism cash for New Hazelton and RDBN

April snow could bring May floods

Slow melt helps as local muncipalites working to reduce rising water concerns.

Winter road maintenance standards boosted

Quicker response times, longer winter tire season to be implemented

Callie Lancaster national biathlon masters’ champion

Bulkley athletes Callie Lancaster and Lèa-Marie Bowes-Lyon dominate nationals.

Schnai Day photo slideshows

Dozens of photos of those who bravely tried crossing the cold water on ski and snowboards.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

Most Read