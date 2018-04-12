Mega X results

Racers make a jump at the Mega X snow cross competition on Hudson Bay Mtn. Saturday. Contributed photo

Organizers say event was a success

One hundred and twenty-seven competitors ranging in age from 6 to 50 years old competed in this year’s Mega X.

Particpants came from Smithers, Yukon, Prince George, Quesnel and Burns Lake. The event is a fundraiser for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club.

The results are below.

U10 – Female Ski

1 – Cassidy Collingwood

2 – Petra Peter

3 – Addison Macneil

4 – Fruzsina Peter

U10 – Male Ski

1 – Dylan Hikisch

2 – Sam Weinstein

3 – Milo Macdougall

4 – Malcom Hausot

U10 – Female Snowboard

1 – Paige Stokes

2 – Mattea Williams

3 – Mckinley Groves

4 – Piper Johns

U10 – Male Snowboard

1 – Hugo Pretorious

2 – Jackson Stokes

U11 – Female Ski

1 – Olivia Vengel

2 – Samantha Love

3 – Mary Fitzmaurice

4 – Sophie McCallum

U12 Female Ski

1 – Chloe Collingwood

2 – Adree Brulotte

3 – Boroka Peter

4 – Minifie Jordan

U12 – Male Ski

1 – Holden Doucette

2 – Connor Hausot

3 – Elliot Jarrett

4 – Liam Kobasiuk

U14 – Female Snowboard

1 – Kaitlyn Peterson

2 – Megan Fraser

3 – Poppy Sakals

4 – Peyton Belisle

U14 – Male Snowboard

1 – Luke Pali

2 – Tosh Krauskopf

3 – Toan Krauskopf