Mega Cross this weekend finishes season for snowboarders

With Trix in the Sticks in the bag, local snowboard enthusiasts can look forward to one more event to finish up the season.

Jason Krauskopf, of the local snowboard enthusiasts group, said that the Mega Cross this weekend at Hudson’s Bay Mountain will be the final event for the group this season.

The event has attracted up to 130 participants in the past but Krauskopf says that such a number is too many.

“It’s usually one of the biggest events of the year, ” he said.

Krauskopf said that as a northern regional event, snowboarders come from as far away as Whitehorse. Ages of participants range from as young as five to over 60.

Mega Cross is an Olympic event and is like moto-cross on snow. Four racers at a time go down the hill over the jumps and corners to the bottom of the course. The local racers always do well according to Krauskopf.

“They always do well when we travel so we should expect them to do well when we are at home,” he said.

It will be the last event for the season.

Krauskopf said that the Tricks in the Sticks event in March had 54 people and that the organizers were very happy with that size of event.

“We’ve had up to 80 people before and that was too many,” he said. “It was a mostly northern regional event and it was our best one yet.

“We had excellent weather. It was warm enough but the snow stayed together.”

According to Krauskopf, the season has been amazing for the snow conditions.

“Snow can be a blessing but it can also be challenging if there’s too much right before the events,” he said. “Next year we’ll stick to the same plan. We’ll also plan for a new fun event that we have not had before in the North.”