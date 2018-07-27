The Northwest softball team was among the most enthusiastic teams in the competition. (BC Games photo)

Logan Unruh BC javelin champion

Bulkley Valley BC Games athletes return from Cowichan.

She may not have been throwing the javelin for a long time but Logan Unruh of Smithers is starting to make an impact on the provincial scene with her results at championship meets.

Unruh, who has been a champion at the high school level, has become the latest champion at the 2018 BC Games in Cowichan last weekend.

She added a bronze in the shot put and a fifth in the discus for good measure. She was by far the top performer for the North West region in athletics, also known as track and field.

Podium finishes were few and far between for North West Zone 7, which runs all the way from Vanderhoof to the coast. With such a large area, team sports have a difficult time getting together for practices and games and travel cost is always an issue.

Despite that, the region has managed to put together some outstanding teams and individual athletic performances.

In addition to Unruh, boys softball, consisting of players form Terrace and Prince Rupert, stood atop the podium. Emma Buhr of Terrace steered her horse to a pair of golds and a silver in the equestrian disciplines, while the Vanderhoof wrestling squad was very strong as they picked up two golds from Hyatt Verduzco and Aiden Evenson and two bronze medals from Clay Cornet and Reagan Rempel.

In sailing, Blaise Sakac of Smithers paired with Amber Ly of Prince Rupert for a bronze in the 420 category.

Isaac Dolan of Prince Rupert picked up the region’s sole medal in swimming in the 1,500 m freestyle.

The BC Games have been designed to provide developing young athletes an opportunity to experience a multi-sport games. This year’s version is the 31st rendition of the BC Summer Games. Over 2,300 athletes participated in 18 different sports, some of which did not exist when the games first began in 1978.

Many past participants have gone on to international success such as Carol Huynh in wrestling and Brent Hayden in swimming.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Logan Unruh hurls the javelin to a new Zone and SSS record for junior girls in May. She also won the shotput in a new record. (Contributed photo)

Logan Unruh BC javelin champion

Bulkley Valley BC Games athletes return from Cowichan.

