Local gun club member marks major milestone

The Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club honoured Bob Blackburn's achievement of 125,000 registered targets with a jacket Aug. 8. (Contributed photo)
Bob Blackburn, pictured here with his wife Lu, was honoured by the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club Aug. 8 for achieving 125,000 registered targets. (Contributed photo)
The Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club honoured Bob Blackburn’s achievement of 125,000 registered targets with a jacket Aug. 8. (Contributed photo)
Bob Blackburn shot at his 125,000th registered target at a Pacific International Trapshooting Association event Aug. 8 at the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club. (Contributed photo)
Bob Blackburn shoots targets at the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club Aug. 8. (Contributed photo)
Bob Blackburn, middle, with son Neil and wife Lu during a PITA sanctioned trapshooting event June 8 at which the BV Rod and Gun Club honoured his achievement of 125,000 registered targets. (Contributed photo)

Bob Blackburn has shot at a lot of clay over the past 25 years.

The 89-year-old shot at his 125,000th registered target at the Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA) event July 8th at the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club (BVGC).

Although the achievement is not an official PITA milestone, the local club honoured the achievement with a jacket emblazoned with the number.

