Local biker wins big in B.C. bike circuit

A local Smithers biker is switching gears.

After some recent high-ranking finishes, Ivan Hanchard will be moving up to the Expert Junior U17.

Hanchard recently finished third in the Sport: 15-16 boys category for downhill at Round five of the BC Cup, held in Golden, B.C. on July 21.

He also recently placed fifth out of 22 at another downhill competition.

Discussing the recent races he said that he’s been travelling a circuit of bike competitions all over the province.

“It’s called the BC Cup and … it’s kind of like a competition of riders from all over B.C. just racing against each other and trying to make it professionally,” said Hanchard.

It’s his third year doing the races.

The category Expert Junior U17 refers to a ranking system used by Cycling BC, the provincial governing body for the sport.

Hanchard said the biggest difference in the category change is a higher calibre of competition.

“It drives me, it makes me more motivated to better myself and make the be the best I can be at what I do and what I like to do in racing.”

Discussing his future plans, Hanchard said that he would like to pursue biking as a professional career, but notes that even if he doesn’t, he is happy to have the pastime as a hobby.

“I think in my future it’s always going to play a huge role in my life, it’s just always there for me. No matter what age you are you can always go biking at whatever level.”