Smithers Curling Club held a ‘Learn to Curl’ Clinic on Saturday. Approximately 25 people of all ages and skill levels took to the sheets. The club is currently looking for more members. They are also planning a Beginner Curling Clinic later this year and an Intermediate Curling Clinic in the New Year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

