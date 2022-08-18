Smithers Ladies Northern Open Flight 3 winners, from left, Melanie Anthony, Heather Gallagher, Donna Thomas and Sandra Smith celebrate disco-style at the Smithers Golf and Country Club Aug. 7. (Thom Barker photo)

Ladies Northern Open title leaves town for second straight year

A team made up of ladies from various locations east of town shot -11 over two days

The Smithers Ladies Northern open title has once again left the building.

At the end of the two-day scramble event played Aug. 6 and 7 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club, it was a team led by Jackie Himech with three other women from even further east who found themselves atop the leaderboard.

Himech, Lori Saritsky, Elaine Hetu and Janice Ayles shot rounds of 67 Saturday and 66 Sunday for a -11 total and five-stroke victory over the second-place Smithers foursome of Shanon Malbeuf, Cyndy Hooper, Jane Hetherington and Toni Perreault.

Last year, it was a Houston team consisting of Loraine Halfe, Dallas Edwards, Hellen Slaney and Lillian Kelly who took home the title. They did not return this year to defend.

In Flight 2, the top prize also went to an out-of-town team.

The Kitimat combination of Sussie Reese-Hanson, Dorit Linder, Kristi Genzale and Ilanna Hamilton put up rounds of 70 and 69 to win the flight for a -5 aggregate score.

Third flight bragging rights, however, went to a group of hometown ladies.

Melanie Anthony, Heather Gallagher, Sandra Smith and Donna Thomas prevailed handily in Flight three with a one-over par total of 145.

This year’s theme for the tournament was “Disco Party” with many of the teams decorating up their carts and themselves with the glitz and glamour that characterized the era.

