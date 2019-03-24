Ladies who took part in the backcountry ski day to Mt. Hankin March 16 at the Hankin-Evelyn Recreation Area. (Ingrid Farnell photo)

Ladies day in the backcountry

Women took advantage of the sunny end to winter at Hankin-Evelyn near Smithers.

Thirteen women of all different ski levels participated in the backcountry ski day March 16 at the Hankin-Evelyn Recreation Area. For some this was their first time going to the cabin.

The ladies skinned up to the cabin, and once at the cabin enjoyed wine and cheese that was brought up by other Bulkley Backcountry Ski Society members Adrian Baker, Jeff McKay and Brian Mitchell.

Before heading down, they did a beacon search with three beacons buried and two teams to try and find them. They all enjoyed one big lap together on the way down.

Conditions were great. It snowed on the way up. It seemed like the last of the good snow before it turned to slush.

The event was organized by the Bulkley Backcountry Ski Society’s Josina Rhebergen, Alana Patrella and Ingrid Farnell.

–Submitted

Previous story
Breakout races for Smithers skiers

Just Posted

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

Multi-family housing zoning passed

The way is partly paved for 11 new multi-family strata buildings to go up in Smithers

Residents shocked at Soldiers of Odin posters

Southside man claimed to be part of cell phone drive for Northern Society for Domestic Peace.

Two Smithers bowlers go to nationals

Madison Richter and Peyton Pettigrew are heading to Oshawa after winning gold at B.C. provincials.

New Work BC office scheduled to open April 1

Kopar Administration, the new Work BC contractor, still looking to fill positions in Smithers office

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Most Read