Ladies day in the backcountry

Women took advantage of the sunny end to winter at Hankin-Evelyn near Smithers.

Ladies who took part in the backcountry ski day to Mt. Hankin March 16 at the Hankin-Evelyn Recreation Area. (Ingrid Farnell photo)

Thirteen women of all different ski levels participated in the backcountry ski day March 16 at the Hankin-Evelyn Recreation Area. For some this was their first time going to the cabin.

The ladies skinned up to the cabin, and once at the cabin enjoyed wine and cheese that was brought up by other Bulkley Backcountry Ski Society members Adrian Baker, Jeff McKay and Brian Mitchell.

Before heading down, they did a beacon search with three beacons buried and two teams to try and find them. They all enjoyed one big lap together on the way down.

Conditions were great. It snowed on the way up. It seemed like the last of the good snow before it turned to slush.

The event was organized by the Bulkley Backcountry Ski Society’s Josina Rhebergen, Alana Patrella and Ingrid Farnell.

–Submitted