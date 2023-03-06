Tosh Krauskopf is all smiles (he says), and thumbs up after taking sixth overall to win a spot on the team headed to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Submitted photo)

Tosh Krauskopf is all smiles (he says), and thumbs up after taking sixth overall to win a spot on the team headed to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Submitted photo)

Krauskopf brings home silver and bronze from the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Smithers boarder places second in slopestyle, third in big air and sixth in snowboardcross

Smithers snowboarder Tosh Krauskopf will be bringing home some impressive hardware from the Canada Winter Games.

Krauskopf scored a Bronze in the final standings in the Snowboard Big Air Male event, a silver in Snowboard Slopestyle Male event, and although he was on top in several of the heats for Snowboardcross, he went on to finish sixth, just a bit off the podium.

“His secret is he may not have all the biggest tricks, yet, but he is really consistent and has his own amazing style,” Tosh’s dad Jason said referring to the big air event. “He makes things look easy and effortless which is easier said than done.”

The news, passed along by his mom Joscelyn Krauskopf on FaceBook, raised numerous comments and congratulations from fans and friends back home in Smithers.

“Amazing finish to a great slopestyle event, congrats Tosh! We are so proud of you,” Joscelyn wrote.

Overall at the 2023 Games held in Prince Edward Island over the last two weeks, the B.C. team placed third with 103 medals behind Quebec (151) and Ontario (108). B.C. medals included 46 gold medals, 26 silver and 31 bronze.

READ MORE: Tosh Krauskopf wins spot on BC team for 2023 Canada Winter Games


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian women finish satisfying sixth at Canada Sevens, men tie for 15th
Next story
B.C.’s Cam Levins breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon

Just Posted

Six puppies were found dead while the mother dog and two puppies survived the fire. (Submitted photo by owners)
6 puppies die in Terrace carport fire

(Left) Senzia Nelms from Coast Mountain College won second place in post-secondary category for hairstylist; (right) Angelina Roberts from Coast Mountain College won first place in the post-secondary category for hairstylist. (Submitted photo)
PHOTOS: Students showcase talents at Skills Canada trades competition in Terrace

On the podium. Left, Tosh Krauskopf, Silver medalists, Centre, Eli Bouchard, Gold Medalist and Laurent Ethier, Bronze Metalist at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. (FB photo)
Krauskopf brings home silver and bronze from the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Ceremonies that included songs, dances, and traditional regalia were performed by Nisga’a and other First Nations from across B.C. March 3 2023. (Photo Alex Antrobus)
PHOTOS: Nisga’a find a home away from home at Hoobiyee celebrations in Vancouver