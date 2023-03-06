Krauskopf brings home silver and bronze from the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Smithers boarder places second in slopestyle, third in big air and sixth in snowboardcross

Tosh Krauskopf is all smiles (he says), and thumbs up after taking sixth overall to win a spot on the team headed to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Submitted photo)

Smithers snowboarder Tosh Krauskopf will be bringing home some impressive hardware from the Canada Winter Games.

Krauskopf scored a Bronze in the final standings in the Snowboard Big Air Male event, a silver in Snowboard Slopestyle Male event, and although he was on top in several of the heats for Snowboardcross, he went on to finish sixth, just a bit off the podium.

“His secret is he may not have all the biggest tricks, yet, but he is really consistent and has his own amazing style,” Tosh’s dad Jason said referring to the big air event. “He makes things look easy and effortless which is easier said than done.”

The news, passed along by his mom Joscelyn Krauskopf on FaceBook, raised numerous comments and congratulations from fans and friends back home in Smithers.

“Amazing finish to a great slopestyle event, congrats Tosh! We are so proud of you,” Joscelyn wrote.

Overall at the 2023 Games held in Prince Edward Island over the last two weeks, the B.C. team placed third with 103 medals behind Quebec (151) and Ontario (108). B.C. medals included 46 gold medals, 26 silver and 31 bronze.

