Kitimat Curlers sweep Smithers bonspiels

The Mount Elizabeth Secondary School Aly Feduniak rink followed up their win in the Smithers Edelweiss Bonspiel Feb. 17 - 19 with a bronze medal at the BC School Sports provincial championship the following weekend. (Submitted photo)

The Edelweiss and Steelhead bonspiels were Smithers events, but it was Kitimat teams that walked away with the big prizes Feb. 17 – 19.

On the Edelweiss side of the draw, it was a group of Kitimat high school girls who came away as champions with a dramatic draw to the button tie-break.

The girls from Mount Elizabeth Secondary School used this bonspiel as a warm-up for the BCSS Curling provincials which were held in Terrace February 22-25. In that event, the girls came away with the bronze medal.

Ally Feduniak skipped the team with her sister Grace (thrid), Savannah Olson (second) and Cloe Hidber (lead).

In the women’s competition, the girls also won the Best Dressed in the western theme put on by the Smithers Curling Club.

Concurrently on the ice at the Smithers Curling Club was the men’s Steelhead bonspiel in which Trevor Feduniak and Mark Hidber echoed their daughters’ success curling with the Tracey Hittel Kitimat rink.

Hittel went 5-0 throughout the weekend to claim the A event win defeating Trevor Sandberg in the final game.

The Hittel rink was led by Kitimat’s Tracey Hittel (skip) with Maurice Bulleid (third-from Terrace), Trevor Feduniak (second) and Mark Hidber (lead-from Terrace).

Trevor Sandberg’s team came second in the A Event, sponsored by Dawson Roads Maintenance. Dave Johnstone’s foursome was third in the A Event, with John Kennedy’s team from Terrace coming in fourth place.

In the B Event sponsored by Pharmasave, Ken Amonson from Houston outlasted Scott Martin for the victory. Tom Cornwall beat Pierre LaFrance from Prince Rupert for third place.

Greg Johnstone defeated Ken Herman to capture the Hoskins Garage C Event. Al Parker drew the button in an extra end to edge Len Vanderstar for third in the C Event.

The D Event sponsored by Cam Armstrong Electric was won by Don Chinnick. Tanner Olson came second. Glynn Doyle took third in an extra end victory over John Thiessen from Fraser Lake.

The Smithers Curling Club wishes to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who contributed to a successful bonspiel.

The annual competition at the Smithers Curling Club featured a total of 22 teams with participants from Fraser Lake to Prince Rupert.