Smithers junior/senior golf tournament champions Jesse Butler and his daughter Emma. Contributed photo

Juniors tee off with seniors

Junior golf memberships up 62 per cent as junior/senior tournament champs crowned.

Emma Butler and golfing partner/father Jesse Butler won the Sept. 8 Junior/Senior golf tournament with a net score of 61.3.

Twenty-six teams participated with second place going to Davynn Hick-Lundy and her senior partner Marius Scholtz at net 62.2. Isaac Brawdy with partner Al Ruemper won third place in the close competition with a net 64.9.

“All teams had fun, as the juniors cheered on their partner to answer the alternate shot play with unimaginable shots,” said tournament coordinator Charlie Northrup.

This year’s junior membership increased 62 per cent over last year added Northrup.

“The positive season was the result of many volunteers, great community sponsorship, and a good lesson program,” he said.

Junior golf will continue into October as the weather allows, and juniors are encouraged to make tee times until the course closes. An added bonus for new memberships purchased now for the 2019 season, a junior golfer can play free of charge the rest of 2018.

