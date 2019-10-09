Glenn Stewart demonstrates some bridleless riding, trailer loading and talks about the keys to understanding horsemanship. (Marisca Bakker photos)

International horsemanship clinician and horse specialist visits Smithers

Glenn Stewart has been offering clinics and demonstrations in the Bulkley Valley for 10 years now

An international horsemanship clinician came back to Smithers for four days of clinics and a horsemanship demonstration. Glenn Stewart has been coming to the Bulkley Valley every spring and fall for the past ten years. This time he brought three of his top horses. During Saturday night’s demonstration he showed off some bridleless riding, taught trailer loading and talked about the keys to understanding horsemanship.

“I’d like to give people an idea of what it could be like with their horse if they are interested in learning some skills, but this is what horses can do for you,” he said.

He also spent time teaching horsemanship clinics.

“There are people who come to clinics that do all various things with horses, some are jumpers, some are trail riders, some are ranchers. Horsemanship is a universal thing to have no matter what you are going to do with a horse,” Stewart said.

He has been teaching about horses for more than 20 years.

“I’ve been teaching all over the world and people from all over the world fly up to my ranch in Fort St. John. I’ll go anywhere, I’ve been to Costa Rica, Brazil, Vienna, Austria, Mexico, all through the States, all across Canada doing various things all related to horses.”

Stewart is currently in the middle of a tour. He was just in southern Alberta at a competition, doing a demonstration, and a fundraising clinic. He is off next to Terrace and then Vernon before heading back home.

Half of the proceeds from Saturday’s demonstration will go the Northern Saddle Club. The non-profit organization is run by volunteers and is made up of about a hundred members.

Board member Anika Gattiker said the money raised will go to general maintenance.

“There is a lot of upkeep, including the grounds, the barns and the indoor riding arena,” she said. “The outdoor rings need new rails, everything is getting old. I’m thinking some of these funds will be allocated to that.”

Members have access to the Northern Saddle Club’s stables on the fall fair grounds and get reduced rates for stabling.

 

