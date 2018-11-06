Indigenous athletes honoured at Premier Awards

Regional awards were handed out to youths from Lax Kw’alaams, Haida and Nisga’a nations

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) handed out its annual Premier Awards this past weekend and young members of Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haida nations were among recipients.

Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport are given out annually to young athletes across British Columbia who stand out amongst their peers.

Forty-seven recipients spanning six regions in B.C. were recognized for their work and athletic prowess.

Dakota Price, age 14, of the Nisga’a and Haida nation was honoured for her talents in the sports of basketball and volleyball.

While Fraser Dodd, age 19, of Lax Kwa’laams was awarded for his abilities in soccer and hockey.

“I’m very proud to support these awards, which provide much-deserved recognition for our top young Indigenous athletes,” said B.C. premier John Horgan in a statement released to I-SPARC.

RELATED: Prince Rupert swimmer receives Premier’s Award

Other recipients in the northwest region include, Blaise Sakac, age 15, Hagwilget Village Council, Elie Morgan, age 16, Gitsegukla, Tyrell Harris, age 15, Gitanmaax, Pasha Ormerod, age 18, Métis Nation, Honrei Morgan, age 14, Gitsegukla, Jaimie Denny, age 16, Gitanmaax and Mackenzie Gladstone-Howard, age 17, Gitxsan, Gitsegulka.

This year marks the third year that the regional awards have been handed out, and the fourth year that the provincial awards are given out.

All regional recipients are nominated for the provincial awards, the process of narrowing it down to the final 12 will be done in January of 2019 with the final provincial awards being handed out a few months later in March.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier’s Awards to civil servants who were key in 2017 flood, fire relief



nick.laws@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter