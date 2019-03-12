Group shot of Steelhead Slalom participants. (Stephan Malette photo)

Inaugural Steelhead Slalom

First ever Steelhead Slalom Banked Slalom annual snowboard race was hosted at Hudson Bay Mountain.

The first ever Steelhead Slalom Banked Slalom snowboard race was hosted at Hudson Bay Mountain on March 2 and was a great success.

Organized by a group of local snowboarders and run with the help of local volunteers and the sponsorship of local businesses and community organizations, the race drew a field of 70 snowboarders ranging in age from 7-61. Racers from around northern B.C. gathered to enjoy a fun day of racing, including some from as far away as Whistler and Bella Coola.

Racers made their way down a course winding through Hudson Bay Mountain’s famous Upper Gully utilizing natural rolls and banks on a mostly hand-built course made to enhance the speed and challenge the riders technically. The racers were given two timed runs and their fastest single run counted towards their ranking.

Event organizers are excited to make this an annual event that grows through the years and would like to thank all of the businesses, organizations, volunteers, and racers that supported the event.

–Submitted story

Results

9 and under boys

1. Luca Wille (Telkwa)

2. Jackson Stokes (Smithers)

3. Alexander Remple (Stewart)

10-13 Girls

1. Peyton Belisle (Smithers)

2.Cedar Rysavy (Smithers)

3. Paige Stokes (Smithers)

10-13 Boys

1.Toan Krauskopf (Smithers)

2. Luke Pali (Quick)

3. Jasper Rysavy (Smithers)

14-17 Girls

1. Megan Fraser (Smithers)

2 Katie Peterson (Smithers)

3. Avril Thom-Lucy (Burns Lake)

14-17 Boys

1. Heiko Krause (Smithers)

2. Tosh Krauskopf (Smithers)

3. Cameron Stewart (Burns Lake)

18+ Women

1. Lindsay Gericke (Bella Coola)

2. Sarah Belford (Smithers)

3. Amy Stokes (Telkwa)

18+ Men

1. Jason Belisle (Smithers)

2. Bill Laing (Mackenzie)

3. Andrew Wille (Smithers)

Masters Men

1. George Stokes (Smithers)

Masters Women

1. Patti Dube (Burns Lake)

 

Jared Lalik (Thomas Camus photo)

Jason Krauskopf (Thomas Camus photo)

Toan Krauskopf (Stephan Malette photo)

