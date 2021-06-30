Inaugural Harold Palmer President’s Cup

Members of Harold Palmer’s family pose with the Harold Palmer President’s Cup trophy following the second round of the inaugural tournament June 24. (Tanner Olson photo)

The Smithers Golf and Country Club has added a new tournament to its schedule for this year. The two-round, inaugrual Harold Palmer President’s Cup was held over two weeks on June 17 and 24, 2021.

Harold served as president of the club for eight years from 1998 to 2005. A highly regarded and respected leader, Harold helped guide the club through difficult times and was instrumental in creating the thriving golf club memebers enjoy today.

In 2008, BC Golf awarded Harold with a Distinguished Service Award for his volunteer work at the Smithers Golf Club. In 2010, the club awarded Harold with a lifetime membership.

“The Smithers Men’s Club is proud to recognize Harold’s dedicated contribution to the golf club with the inception of the Harold Palmer President’s Cup,” said club captain Tanner Olson.

“This year we had 88 players compete in this two-day team event, this is more than a four-fold increase from past years. We had a mix of senior golfers who we often don’t see participating in these events to golfers as young as Max Belanger (one of our junior golfers), and Harold’s Grandson competing.”

The first champions whose names will grace the trophy are Phil Lickers and David Hawkins with a two-round total of -20 (124) net.

The tournament combined two different formats for the two rounds. On the first day, the golfers played best ball in which both team members play their own ball and record the lowest net score between them.

On the second day, they played a scramble format in which the best of the two players’ shots are selected and both then play from that spot.