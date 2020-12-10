Opening Day at Hudson Bay Mountain (contributed photo)

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort opens

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort is officially open.

The ski hill welcomed back skiers and boarders on Dec. 5.

Warm weather brought spring-like conditions, but, with a solid base of snow, did not dampen the enthusiasm of being back on the slopes.

While it rained in town overnight on Sunday, up on the mountain, a new dump of fresh snow and anticipated cooler temperatures as the week progresses, bodes well for the upcoming weekend.

A few things looked a little different at the resort because of the ongoing pandemic.

Face coverings are mandatory in all the buildings, lift lines and during lessons. There is also be reduced capacity in the buildings and restaurants.

Staff are also encouraging peole not to congregate at the top of the lifts.

Frontier Chrysler sponsored the opening weekend with a social media selfie contest.

All of the four lifts were open with 30 of 41 runs open. Groomed runs included Marmot Hallo, Lower Prairie Road, Panorama, Cinderella, Turkey Shoot, Home Run, Twinkle Toes and Footloose along with groomed trails Upper Sidewinder, Skyline Connector and Short Cut.

Skiers celebrate the new ski season on the patio at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort Dec. 5. (Facebook photo)

