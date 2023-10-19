Home teams come up short in 9th Annual Jim Bolster Tournament

Smithers Minor Hockey Association hosted the 9th Annual Jim Bolster Tournament. (Tom Best/The Interior News)

The long-awaited minor hockey season got off to a successful start last weekend as the Smithers Minor Hockey Association hosted the 9th Annual Jim Bolster Memorial Tournament Oct. 5-8.

Fourteen teams with close to 300 players displayed their skills and energy in three divisions over the four days of competition. In addition, Hazelton hosted eight games.

Despite demonstrating outstanding play, none of the three local squads were able to overcome one- or two-goal deficits to bring home top honours.

Terrace skated away with top honours in the under-13 and under-15 divisions defeating rivals from Kitimat while Prince George eked out a hard-fought win over Terrace in the under-18 classification.

Teams in the competition hailed from eight communities in northwest B.C. including

In that particular division, both teams had played tough games previously on Sunday afternoon and came out to provide an exciting and close game that ended in a 3-1 victory for Prince George.

Danielle Nixon of the Smithers Minor Hockey Association was more than pleased with the four-day event and how local businesses had come forth to help sponsor the event.

“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors. Without the support and generosity from our sponsors, tournaments like this would not happen in our great community,” she said.

She wanted to note the support from the following: Terus Construction, West Fraser, EDI, Dollar Store, Safeway, SportChek, BV Pool and Smithers Bowl.

Nixon especially wanted to thank all of the hockey families from visiting teams as well as the local people who helped make the tournament a success.

She looks forward to seeing them again next year.