Holkestads prevail again in His and Hers golf tourney

Brian and Rose Holkestad shot a two-round 156 for low gross in the annual alternate-shot event

Brian and Rose Holkestad won low gross honours at the Prince Rupert Golf Club’s His and Hers tournament June 25 and 26 with a score of 156. (Thom Barker photo)

At the end of 36 holes of golf last weekend at the Prince Rupert Golf Club’s His and Hers tournament, it was no surprise who found themselves on the top of the leaderboard.

Brian and Rose Holkestad, perennial favourites in the annual couples competition, carded rounds of 77 and 79 for a two-day total of 156 to earn the low gross prize.

On the net side, Gerard and Trudy Dolan took the top spot following rounds of 82 and 84 for a 166. Playing to a 22 combined handicap, that was good for a 20-under-par 122 and the low net title.

The weather gods smiled upon the tournament with two days of sunshine, unseasonably warm weather and no rain.

Tournament organizer Carol Schaeffer was very pleased with the weekend.

“I thought it was a great success,” she said. “It was a good turnout and the weather was a bonus. Everybody said they enjoyed themselves, enjoyed the food and enjoyed the golf.

A total of 34 couples in three flights participated in the alternate-shot event, in which both partners teed off, chose the most advantageous tee shot, then took turns hitting the ball until they holed out.

The consolation prize for the tournament went to Byron and Chris Gordon. The couple tied for high gross with Thom Barker and Melissa Ash at 225, but took home the title on a countback.

COMPLETE RESULTS

Low Gross: Brian and Rose Holkestad, 156

Low Net: Gerard and Trudy Dolan, 122

High Gross: Byron and Chris Gordon, 225

Championship Flight

1st Low Gross: Cole Motschiling and Myah Bowal, 165

2nd Low Gross: Rick Malkow and Vida Carson, 170

1st Low Net: Austin Turner and Bailey Kasum, 126

2nd Low Net: Rob Bell and Ruth Hidber, 135

1st Flight

1st Low Gross: Andrew and Carol Schaeffer, 180

2nd Low Gross: Steven Schuss and Brianna Miller, 184

1st Low Net: Don and Janice Malkow, 135

2nd Low Net: Chris Courtney and Bonnie Armstrong, 141

2nd Flight

1st Low Gross: Raymond Greens and Laurel Mullin, 198

2nd Low Gross: David Hawkins and Chrissy Bean, 202

1st Low Net: Art Emmerson and Cherie Seppella, 132

2nd Low Net: Richard Mason and Sussie Reese-Hanson, 133