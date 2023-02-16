Hazelton teams come out of the gate strong at All Native Basketball tourney

Gitxsan (Hazelton) teams at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert got off to a strong start over the opening weekend Feb. 11 to 13.

On Saturday, the Intermediates were first up in the 1 p.m. draw with a solid 87-65 romp against Gitxsaala (Kitkatla).

It was a solid team effort with every member of the team but one getting on the scoreboard.

Leading scorers were Skyler Chisan for Gitxsan (21) and Chris Wilson for Gitxaala (16).

Sunday saw the Gitxsan Masters in action against Hydaburg, Alaska, a team that won the division from 2015 to 2019, but did not attend last year.Whereas their Intermediate counterparts had a relatively easy road to advance in the winners bracket the Masters had to fight and claw their way to the win.

A tight first half saw the Gitxsan squad take a five-point lead into the third quarter, but Hydaburg fought back drawing even, then going on a run at the end to take a 39-37 lead into the final frame.

The Alaskan squad retained the lead for most of the fourth quarter, but Gitxan still had a run of their own in the tank and pulled ahead 49 – 45 with the clock ticking down. A last minute three-pointer for Hydaburg would not be enough as Gitxsan held on for the 49-48 win.

Colin Jack was the top scorer for Gitxsan with 13.

The Gitxsan Seniors would have to wait until Monday to get into the fray.

The Seniors, who had the misfortunate last year of facing second-ranked Metlakatla AK early on, then facing off against a tough Massett squad in the elimination bracket had little trouble dispensing with Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) 71 – 45 in the first round this year.

The Seniors went on a 10 – 0 run out of the gates and never looked back. Kaimen Starr led the way knocking down 23 points.

The Intermediates kept flying on Feb. 13 defeating their second-round opponent Nuxalk (Bella Coola) 78 – 49.

Gitxsan fell behind early, but went on an unanswered 24 point run to end the first quarter and start the second quarter and establish an insurmountable lead.

In the late draw Monday night, the Masters chiseled out their second victory edging out Massett by a single basket 68-66.

The women, who are ranked third in the tournament had a bye into the second round in the winners bracket and were not scheduled to play until Tuesday after press time..