Deicon Russell Hazelton Bulldogs portrait. (Contributed photo)

Hazelton Minor Hockey gets new jerseys as league expands

The association raised $20,000 for jerseys to celebrate the village’s new arena

The Hazelton Minor Hockey Association (HMHA) is sporting some new jerseys as the sport grows in the region.

The association was able to raise more than $20,000 this year to buy the local teams new outfits.

HMHA president Ryneld Starr said new jerseys were much needed.

“Our old jerseys served us well. I think they were probably 15, maybe close to 20 years old,” he said.

“We wanted to break in the new arena with new jerseys.”

He added that not only were the jerseys old but they needed more of them.

“We have six teams in the association. Both our Initiation and Novice divisions really expanded this year, just due to renewed interest in hockey. Usually we would buy 20 jerseys for each team instead for Initiation and Novice we got 30 jerseys for each team and that is [a] set of home and away.

“The other four teams, we got 20 jerseys for each of those teams as well so it adds up quickly.”

Christine Anonuevo, an executive director of a local non-profit organization who has a son in minor hockey helped raise the money needed to purchase the jerseys.

“She told me she was experienced in grant writing so that is why I went to her to ask her to help me raise money for the jerseys,” said Starr. “She did all the leg work.”

He said the players are proud to wear them.

“They are really excited to put on these jerseys. We’ve had some nice compliments from other parents saying we are the sharpest looking team out there right now. “

“The old jerseys were getting ratty, to put something on that looks brand new and smells new, it is pretty exciting for them.”

He thinks the expansion in the association might have something to do with the new arena in Hazelton.

The 44-year-old Ken Trombley Memorial Arena was closed suddenly in 2015 after a structural engineer found a beam in the roof was at risk of falling on the ice. It took more than four years and $20 million dollars to build a new recreation centre, which opened last September.

READ MORE: Safety concerns force sudden closure of Hazelton ice arena

Upper Skeena Rec Centre officially opens

“Last year we had 90 kids in our association,” he said.”This year we went up to 130 kids, that is a big increase. All of our teams have plenty of players. Our Peewee teams and Initiation Novice teams have enough players to do two teams.

“We had a lot of kids that stopped playing when the old arena shut down and had a hard time getting to Smithers to practise. We also just had bunch of new sign ups, this was a chance for them to sign up. In our peewee division, we have almost an entire new team worth of players. It has been great, a lot of enthusiasm.”

Geraco Industrial Supplies, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Seabridge Gold, Hy-Tech Drilling, Citywest, Frank’s Smokescreen Graphics & NV Johnson Services all pitched in to foot the bill for the jerseys.

“A lot of these are local and regional sponsors and they’ve always been willing to step up whenever we’ve needed some sort of sponsorships,” Starr added. “Each jersey has their name on the bottom of it and we are very proud to represent those companies as we play hockey around the northwest.”

Hazelton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie floating new playoff format to league fans

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

The blockade is one of dozens across the country

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Wet’suwet’en return to camps near Houston, Coastal GasLink workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read