Channing Blackwater won $192.50 in the huck a puck competition during the Hazelton Wolverines and Nechako Northstars game in Hazelton Nov. 6. (Facebook photo)

Hazelton edges out Northstars for first win of the CIHL season

The Wolverines’ next game is Nov. 12 against East Division-leading Smithers

It was a defensive and very clean battle at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre Nov. 6, but in the end, it was the home team that prevailed.

Coming off a big win in Kitimat the night before, the Nechako Northstars came into Hazelton on a high. But the Wolverines popped that bubble right off the bat with a goal just one minute into the first period when Emerson Hrynyk connected with Rob Raju who put the puck behind Northstars netminder Dixon Loewen.

That 1-0 lead would hold until just past the midway point of the second period when Sebastian Pare scored with assists from Freddie Mowatt and David Stephens.

Very early in the third period, the Vanderhoof-based squad would get on the board, but it was all they could muster. The last 19 minutes and 15 seconds were a scoreless affair leading to a 2-1 final in Hazelton’s favour.

There were only five penalties in the entire game, three for the home team and two for the visitors. Neither team were able to take advantage of the power plays, however.

The win for Hazelton was their first of the season, giving them a 1-3-0-1 record on the season and third place in the CIHL’s West Division over Kitimat with its 0-3-0-1 record.

Both Prince Rupert and Terrace remain undefeated in the west.

Meanwhile, the loss put the Northstars in third place in the East Division with a 1-6-0-0 record over the win-less Williams Lake Stampeders. The Stampeders, however, have five games in hand having played only two to Nechako’s seven.

Currently the Smithers Steelheads sit atop the East Division with four wins and only one loss. The Quesnel Kangaroos, however are undefeated, but have only played two games.

The Wolverines next home game is Nov. 12 when they welcome the Steelheads at 12 p.m.

