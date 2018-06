Harmony Taekwon-Do strikes gold, silver and bronze medals

On May 19 a small group of athletes from Harmony Taekwon-Do in Smithers went to the provincials but produced big results.

Linden Spurway – 6 – gold in sparring

Benjamin Glanz – 11 – gold in sparring

Thomas Glanz – 13 – gold in sparring

Miya Mulvey – 11 – silver patterns, silver sparring

Layla Mulvey – 12- gold patterns, gold sparring

Racquelle Mulvey – Junior black belt 14 – gold power breaking, bronze patterns, bronze sparring.

“I am very proud of all of these athletes. They competed hard, showed great sportsmanship and represented Harmony Taekwon-Do with pride,” exclaimed Harmony Taekwon-Do’s Fred Hudson.

–Submitted article.