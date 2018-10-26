Gorbahn’s drive to be a golf pro

Local golfer Kaleb Gorbahn has had a dream for many years of playing golf as a professional and that dream could soon come true.

Gorbahn has been playing golf and studying at University of Nevada in Reno, where he plans to graduate in December. He started at a smaller school before transferring to Nevada where he used the remainder of his eligibility to play golf.

Recently Gorbahn finished second in a large tournament in Dayton Valley which enabled him to qualify to play in a Web.com qualifier in California.

Gorbahn explained that Web.com would be similar to the Triple-A program in hockey in that anyone who wants to be a pro golfer would have to go through that system.

“I think that my drive is the best part of my game. It’s straight and true and fairly long,” he said.

But as anyone who plays the game knows, putting is a very important part as well.

“The past few months my putting has really improved and now it’s pretty good,” he said.

Gorbahn said that he has been playing golf since he was about three and that his father had been his coach much of the time. He said that practising at the Smithers Golf & Country Club had given him a wide variety of opportunities to practise and improve with the support of locals and the course it self.

If he gets a good enough ranking, he plans to move to Arizona where he said he would be happy to be able to wear shorts year round.

While hard work is never a bad thing when it comes to achieving goals, a little good luck never hurts and we can only wish Kaleb the best as he goes for his dream.

