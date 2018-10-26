Gorbahn’s drive to be a golf pro

Kaleb Gorbahn hopes to soon be wearing shorts year-round in Arizona.

Local golfer Kaleb Gorbahn has had a dream for many years of playing golf as a professional and that dream could soon come true.

Gorbahn has been playing golf and studying at University of Nevada in Reno, where he plans to graduate in December. He started at a smaller school before transferring to Nevada where he used the remainder of his eligibility to play golf.

Recently Gorbahn finished second in a large tournament in Dayton Valley which enabled him to qualify to play in a Web.com qualifier in California.

Gorbahn explained that Web.com would be similar to the Triple-A program in hockey in that anyone who wants to be a pro golfer would have to go through that system.

“I think that my drive is the best part of my game. It’s straight and true and fairly long,” he said.

But as anyone who plays the game knows, putting is a very important part as well.

“The past few months my putting has really improved and now it’s pretty good,” he said.

Gorbahn said that he has been playing golf since he was about three and that his father had been his coach much of the time. He said that practising at the Smithers Golf & Country Club had given him a wide variety of opportunities to practise and improve with the support of locals and the course it self.

If he gets a good enough ranking, he plans to move to Arizona where he said he would be happy to be able to wear shorts year round.

While hard work is never a bad thing when it comes to achieving goals, a little good luck never hurts and we can only wish Kaleb the best as he goes for his dream.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Smithers golfer Kaleb Gorbahn demonstrates what he feels is the best part of his game as he lets one loose. He’s trying to break into the professional ranks with a good ranking at a qualifying tournament in California. Contributed photo

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Help us celebrate our new and improved curling club

Smithers Curling Club presidents on upgrades ordered by the Province and its Halloween re-opening.

Happy but nervous about cannabis legalization

The Mad Trapper Emporium is a combination “head and vape” shop. They… Continue reading

Coast Mountain College partners on literacy

Smithers and Hazeltons get provincial funding through college for local programs.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida

B.C. city trustee resigns after being accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

