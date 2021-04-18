Golf season opening day set for April 27, Ladies Night

Smithers Golf and Country Club view of the ninth green and Hudson Bay Mountain from the 10th tee box. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Golf and Country Club view of the 10th fairway from the cart path next to the club house. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Golf and Country Club view of the first tee box and fairway from the parking lot. (Thom Barker photo)

Golf season in the Bulkley Valley has an opening date.

Last week the Smithers Golf and Country Club started taking tee times for April 27.

Being a Tuesday, the women have the honours this year. It is the first time opening day has been Ladies Night, according to club pro John Pierce.

“About time for a change, eh?” he said.

The day of the week may have changed, but the date is fairly consistent with past years.

In the last two years, opening day was April 25 and April 30 respectively, both men’s nights, as has traditionally been the case.

Meanwhile, very warm temperatures and consistent sunshine throughout last week has the course drying and greening up very nicely as grounds crews put the finishing touches on irrigation improvements started last year.

Also, due to favourable winter conditions and a new chemical treatment greenskeeper Murray Grasdal applied prior to freeze-up, the greens are already in better shape than they have been in April for quite some time.

The opening will, of course, observe COVID-19 protocols as established by provincial health orders established Nov. 17, 2020 that were extended indefinitely on Feb. 5.


